June 12 The United States moved to the top of Group D after a 0-0 draw with Sweden at the women's World Cup on Friday.

After two rounds of fixtures, the United States lead on four points, one ahead of Australia while Sweden have two points. Nigeria prop up the group with a single point.

Sweden controlled much of the first half against the Americans but could not put any real pressure on goalkeeper Hope Solo.

The United States brought on all-time leading scorer Abby Wambach in the 68th minute to try to find the breakthrough but she was unable to convert a header late on.

In the final round of group games, Sweden play Australia while the Americans take on Nigeria.