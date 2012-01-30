Jan 30 The Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) league, in the United States, has suspended its 2012 season while it works to resolve legal issues with a former team owner, the league said on Monday.

The five-team league said its board of governors voted on Monday to cancel the season but with hopes of restarting it in 2013.

"Making the decision to suspend the 2012 season was a difficult and painful one," WPS chief executive Jennifer O'Sullivan said in a statement.

"But it is necessary to take the time to address current issues and solidify our business in order to provide appropriate support needed to achieve the league's long-term goals."

The league's decision came just a day after the U.S. women's won a regional qualifying tournament for this year's London Olympics.