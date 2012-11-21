Nov 21 A new women's professional soccer league in the United States will begin play in March next year, U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati said on Wednesday.

The most recent women's league, Women's Professional Soccer, folded in May after three seasons but Gulati said the new structure would aim to be more "sustainable".

The Canadian and Mexican federations, along with U.S. Soccer, will fund the costs of their national team players featuring in the eight-team league.

"We are trying to find an economical model that is sustainable," Gulati said.

"If we see the federations as the government, we are subsidizing the private sector here to try to make this sustainable and the investments by the private sector smaller," he added.

U.S. Soccer will also finance the administrative office costs of the league.

The eight teams will be based in Boston, New Jersey, Western New York, Washington D.C, Chicago, Kansas City, Seattle and Portland, said Gulati.

The U.S. won gold at the women's Olympic tournament in London this year, beating Canada in the semi-finals before beating Japan in the final. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)