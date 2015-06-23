EDMONTON, Canada, June 22 The United States moved into the last eight of the Women's World Cup thanks to second-half goals from Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd in a 2-0 win over 10-woman Colombia.

The Americans will now face China in their quarter-final in Ottawa on Friday after Monday's game at the Commonwealth Stadium turned in their favour shortly after half-time.

Morgan was brought down just inside the area by Colombia keeper Catalina Perez who was promptly sent off.

Abby Wambach missed the resulting penalty but the incident played a part in the opening goal in the 53rd minute when substitute keeper Stefany Castano failed to deal with a near-post shot from Morgan which gave the Americans the lead.

The U.S. doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when Megan Rapinoe was brought down inside the area. Lloyd was given the penalty duties and made no mistake. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom)