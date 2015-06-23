(Adds details)

* Colombian goalkeeper sent off

* Booked Rapinoe, Holliday to miss quarter-final

By Simon Evans EDMONTON, Canada, June 22 The United States moved into the last eight of the Women's World Cup thanks to second-half goals from Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd in a 2-0 win over 10-woman Colombia.

The Americans will now face China in their quarter-final in Ottawa on Friday after Monday's game at the Commonwealth Stadium turned in their favour shortly after half-time.

Morgan was brought down just inside the area by Colombia keeper Catalina Perez who was promptly sent off.

Abby Wambach missed the resulting penalty but the incident played a part in the opening goal in the 53rd minute when substitute keeper Stefany Castano failed to deal with a near-post shot from Morgan which gave the Americans the lead.

The United States doubled their advantage 13 minutes later when Megan Rapinoe was brought down inside the area and this time Lloyd was given the penalty duties and made no mistake.

That put the game well beyond the South American team but their coach Fabian Taborda will surely take pride in the way his young team of amateur and semi-professionals coped against the world number two team.

Indeed, for large parts of the first half, the Colombians played the better football, moving the ball around midfield with composure and crispness.

The Americans in contrast were restricting themselves to long balls towards the head of their record goalscorer Wambach.

Perez had pulled off a superb save in the 14th minute to deny Wambach's powerful snap-shot and then the University of Miami keeper showed great agility to tip over a Morgan header.

The Americans meanwhile suffered the blow of seeing two players who had come into the game one yellow card short of a suspension both pick up bookings.

The cautions for Rapinoe and Lauren Holliday mean they will miss the quarter-final against China and their absence may well be felt. (Editing by Ian Ransom)