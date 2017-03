Oct 13 Angola have parted company with their Uruguayan coach Gustavo Ferrin after failing to get past the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers, the country's federation said.

In a media release the federation said an amicable agreement had been reached over a payout for the final year of Ferrin's contract.

Last December, Ferrin failed to travel with his squad for the start of their African Nations Cup preparations because of a dispute over his unpaid salary. The problem was later resolved.

Ferrin took over as Angola coach in July last year and won two out of 10 matches in charge. Angola finished behind Senegal and Uganda in their World Cup qualifying group. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)