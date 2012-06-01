By Tansa Musa
| YAOUNDE, June 1
YAOUNDE, June 1 Cameroon will be without
midfielder Enoh Eyong and defender Nicholas Nkoulou in
Saturday's World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic
of Congo, coach Denis Lavagne said on Friday.
"Eyong sustained a knee injury during the friendly match
against Guinea in Metz last week while Nicolas Nkoulou has not
yet fully recovered from a knee injury he sustained with his
club," the coach told Reuters.
"However, I'm sure my players will still put on a great
show. The other players have showed a great determination, have
been working very hard over the last two weeks during training
sessions in France and back here at home. I have faith they will
do well. We've not lost any of our last eight games."
Eyong, from Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam, was injured in
the first game back for Cameroon after a two-month suspension
for his part in a player strike last November. Nkoulou was hurt
last month while playing for Olympique Marseille.
(Editing by Mark Gleeson and Mark Meadows)