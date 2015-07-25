ST PETERSBURG, July 25 African qualifying
competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia.
First round (two-legged ties, played from Oct. 5-13)
Somalia v Niger
South Sudan v Mauritania
Gambia v Namibia
Sao Tome e Principe v Ethiopia
Chad v Sierra Leone
Comoros v Lesotho
Djibouti v Swaziland
Eritrea v Botswana
Seychelles v Burundi
Liberia v Guinea-Bissau
Central African Republic v Madagascar
Mauritius v Kenya
Tanzania v Malawi
Second round (two-legged ties, played Nov. 9-17)
Somalia/Niger v Cameroon
South Sudan/Mauritania v Tunisia
Gambia/Namibia v Guinea
Sao Tome e Principe/Ethiopia v Congo
Chad/Sierra Leone v Egypt
Comoros/Lesotho v Ghana
Djibouti/Swaziland v Nigeria
Eritrea/Botswana v Mali
Seychelles/Burundi v Congo DR
Liberia/Guinea-Bissau v Ivory Coast
Central African Republic/Madagascar v Senegal
Mauritius/Kenya v Cape Verde
Tanzania/Malawi v Algeria
Sudan v Zambia
Libya v Rwanda
Morocco v Equatorial Guinea
Mozambique v Gabon
Benin v Burkina Faso
Togo v Uganda
Angola v South Africa
The 13 first round winners advance to the second round where
they are joined by 27 other teams.
The 20 second round winners go into the third round where
they are divided into five groups of four and the winners of
each group qualify for the World Cup.
