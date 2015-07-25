ST PETERSBURG, July 25 African qualifying competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia. First round (two-legged ties, played from Oct. 5-13) Somalia v Niger South Sudan v Mauritania Gambia v Namibia Sao Tome e Principe v Ethiopia Chad v Sierra Leone Comoros v Lesotho Djibouti v Swaziland Eritrea v Botswana Seychelles v Burundi Liberia v Guinea-Bissau Central African Republic v Madagascar Mauritius v Kenya Tanzania v Malawi Second round (two-legged ties, played Nov. 9-17) Somalia/Niger v Cameroon South Sudan/Mauritania v Tunisia Gambia/Namibia v Guinea Sao Tome e Principe/Ethiopia v Congo Chad/Sierra Leone v Egypt Comoros/Lesotho v Ghana Djibouti/Swaziland v Nigeria Eritrea/Botswana v Mali Seychelles/Burundi v Congo DR Liberia/Guinea-Bissau v Ivory Coast Central African Republic/Madagascar v Senegal Mauritius/Kenya v Cape Verde Tanzania/Malawi v Algeria Sudan v Zambia Libya v Rwanda Morocco v Equatorial Guinea Mozambique v Gabon Benin v Burkina Faso Togo v Uganda Angola v South Africa The 13 first round winners advance to the second round where they are joined by 27 other teams. The 20 second round winners go into the third round where they are divided into five groups of four and the winners of each group qualify for the World Cup. (Editing by Toby Davis)