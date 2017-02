CAIRO, June 24 The draw for the group phase of 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Africa was made on Friday.

Group A: Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Libya, Tunisia Group B: Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria, Zambia Group C: Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Morocco Group D: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Senegal, South Africa Group E: Congo, Ghana, Egypt, Uganda

Qualifying matches start in October and will be played through until November 2017.

The group winners qualify for the World Cup in Russia. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)