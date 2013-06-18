(Corrects spelling and title of Ethiopian soccer official)

ADDIS ABABA, June 18 Ethiopia soccer officials admitted they fielded an ineligible player in a World Cup qualifier against Botswana by mistake and said on Tuesday they would not appeal any FIFA disciplinary rulings made against them.

"We have evaluated the situation and we came across the issue that we made a mistake," Sahilu Gebremariam, president of the Ethiopian Football Federation, told Reuters.

"We accepted the allegation that this was inappropriate. There won't be an appeal from us being lodged."

Ethiopia are now almost certain to be docked three points, meaning South Africa, who thought they were out of contention, may still be able to qualify for the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho, editing by Drazen Jorgic)