Soccer-Swans dealt Dyer blow
LONDON, Feb 13 Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
June 7 World Cup African zone soccer qualifying group fixtures this weekend (kick-off times GMT):
GROUP A
Saturday In Gaborone: Botswana v South Africa (1300)
Sunday In Addis Ababa: Ethiopia v Central African Republic (1300)
GROUP B
Saturday In Malabo: Equatorial Guinea v Sierra Leone (1700) In Praia: Cape Verde Islands v Tunisia (1730)
GROUP C
Saturday In Marrakesh: Morocco v Ivory Coast (1900)
Sunday In Dar-es-Salaam: Tanzania v Gambia (1300)
GROUP D
Saturday In Ndola: Zambia v Ghana (1300)
Sunday In Maseru: Lesotho v Sudan (1300)
GROUP E
Saturday In Libreville: Gabon v Burkina Faso (1430) In Pointe Noire: Congo v Niger (1430)
GROUP F
Saturday In Blantyre: Malawi v Nigeria (1230) In Windhoek: Namibia v Kenya (1600)
GROUP G
Sunday In Maputo: Mozambique v Zimbabwe (1300) In Conakry: Guinea v Egypt (1700)
GROUP H
Sunday In Kigali: Rwanda v Benin (1330) In Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso: Mali v Algeria (1900)
GROUP I
Sunday In Kinshasa: DR Congo v Togo (1430) In Sfax, Tunisia: Libya v Cameroon (1500)
GROUP J
Saturday In Kampala: Uganda v Senegal (1300)
Sunday In Monrovia: Liberia v Angola (1600)
The winner of each group qualifies for the final round of the qualifiers, a series of five two-legged play-offs, to decide Africa's representatives for the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Monday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Monday Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Atromitos v Xanthi (1300) PAS Giannina v Kerkyra (1515) Asteras Tripolis v Panathinaikos (1730) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Panionios v Iraklis (1300) Panetolikos v Platanias (1515) PAOK Salonika v Veria (1515) AEK v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, February 20 (GMT) Larissa