June 7 World Cup African zone soccer qualifying group fixtures this weekend (kick-off times GMT):

GROUP A

Saturday In Gaborone: Botswana v South Africa (1300)

Sunday In Addis Ababa: Ethiopia v Central African Republic (1300)

GROUP B

Saturday In Malabo: Equatorial Guinea v Sierra Leone (1700) In Praia: Cape Verde Islands v Tunisia (1730)

GROUP C

Saturday In Marrakesh: Morocco v Ivory Coast (1900)

Sunday In Dar-es-Salaam: Tanzania v Gambia (1300)

GROUP D

Saturday In Ndola: Zambia v Ghana (1300)

Sunday In Maseru: Lesotho v Sudan (1300)

GROUP E

Saturday In Libreville: Gabon v Burkina Faso (1430) In Pointe Noire: Congo v Niger (1430)

GROUP F

Saturday In Blantyre: Malawi v Nigeria (1230) In Windhoek: Namibia v Kenya (1600)

GROUP G

Sunday In Maputo: Mozambique v Zimbabwe (1300) In Conakry: Guinea v Egypt (1700)

GROUP H

Sunday In Kigali: Rwanda v Benin (1330) In Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso: Mali v Algeria (1900)

GROUP I

Sunday In Kinshasa: DR Congo v Togo (1430) In Sfax, Tunisia: Libya v Cameroon (1500)

GROUP J

Saturday In Kampala: Uganda v Senegal (1300)

Sunday In Monrovia: Liberia v Angola (1600)

The winner of each group qualifies for the final round of the qualifiers, a series of five two-legged play-offs, to decide Africa's representatives for the 2014 finals in Brazil. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)