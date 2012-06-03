* Uche spares Nigeria embarrassment
* Libya draw away to Togo
* South Africa held by Ethiopia
CAPE TOWN, June 3 Nigeria and South Africa both
left it late on Sunday to salvage points at the start of their
bids to qualify for the World Cup on a day that emphasised the
increasing vagaries of the qualifying competition on the African
continent.
Mali, who finished third at the African Nations Cup finals
earlier this year, lost 1-0 away to Benin in their opening group
game while Libya kept up their recent heroics with a 1-1 draw in
Togo.
There was a dramatic late equaliser for Uganda as they
salvaged a point in Angola in one of seven African qualifiers
played on Sunday.
It completed a weekend of 20 matches at the start of the
group phase of qualifiers for Brazil where little went with the
form book.
Ike Uche delivered a rocket-like shot 10 minutes from time
to spare Nigeria potential blushes against Namibia after he had
earlier missed a host of good chances in Calabar.
It was modest 1-0 win for a country, whose population of
more than 150 million contrasts starkly with the 2 million
Namibians, but will be welcome by new coach Stephen Keshi,
seeking to rebuild their team after missing out on qualifying
for the 2012 Nations Cup finals.
South Africa admitted under-estimating opponents Ethiopia in
their Group A game in Rustenburg and emerged with a fortuitous
1-1 draw after Katlego Mphela equalised in the 77th minute.
"“Our guys thought it was going to be easy but we must give
our opponents credit. Maybe this is a wake up call," said South
Africa's beleaguered coach Pitso Mosimane.
Ethiopia, who had only won once in 16 previous World Cup
qualifiers on the road, had taken the lead through Said Saladin
on the half-hour mark.
HOPES EVAPORATED
Razak Omotoyossi scored the only goal in Cotonou as Benin
overcame Mali in Group H.
Any hopes Mali had of building on their surprise semi-final
spot at the Nations Cup have evaporated in recent months after a
military coup and the subsequent insecurity prompted FIFA move
their home game to neutral venues and coach Alain Giresse
depart.
Libya, in contrast, continued their fairytale progress of
the last two years despite also being forced into both preparing
and playing outside of their country.
Under new coach Abdul-Hafeedh Arbeesh, they battled out a
draw in Togo, who were World Cup finalists six years ago.
Togo, playing again without Emmanuel Adebayor, scored first
through Kalen Damessi but Libya were level inside the opening
quarter-hour through Ahmed Zuway.
Emmanuel Okwi provided an 87th minute equaliser as Uganda
pulled off a 1-1 draw away against Angola, another country who
played in Germany in 2006.
A free kick from Ibrahima Traore saw Guinea beat Zimbabwe
1-0 away while Gabon drew 0-0 in Niger.
