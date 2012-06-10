By Mark Gleeson
CAPE TOWN, June 10 Heavyweight contenders Egypt
and Mali both came from behind to secure wins in their World Cup
qualifying campaigns but their success on Sunday was
overshadowed by the heroics of strife-torn Libya.
Forced to play their home game against Cameroon on neutral
territory because of security concerns, Libya again overcame the
odds to beat their highly fancied opponents 2-1.
A goal three minutes into stoppage time from Ahmed Osman
ensured an unlikely win, played against the eerie backdrop of an
empty stadium in Sfax, Tunisia, which closed to spectators by
local officials due to safety fears.
Libya took an early lead after Ahmed Zuway's eighth-minute
goal, but German-born Eric Choupo Moting scored for a second
successive week to make it 1-1, before Osman's late winner.
The north Africans were fairytale qualifiers for the African
Nations Cup finals earlier this year and now lead Group I in the
race for places in Brazil in 2014.
Egypt had a dramatic 3-2 win away in Guinea, where Mohamed
Salah netted the winner five minutes into stoppage time in
Conakry.
Egypt, who have a record seven African titles but were last
at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, top Group G after starting their
campaign last weekend with a 2-0 home success against
Mozambique.
Now coached by the American Bob Bradley, Egypt were behind
at halftime after conceding a penalty to Abdoul Razzagui Camara,
but fought back with two second-half goals from veteran
midfielder Mohamed Aboutrika.
The second was a penalty, awarded after Guinea goalkeeper
Naby Yattara was sent off for a kung fu-style kick at Hosni Abd
Rabou.
However, substitute Alhassane Bangoura equalised two minutes
from time to seemingly secure a point, only for Mohamed Salah to
snatch the win for the visiting Egyptians.
Modibo Maiga scored an 80th-minute winner as Mali, third at
the Nations Cup this year, came from behind to beat Algeria 2-1
in Ouagadougou, the capital of neighbouring Burkina Faso, where
FIFA had ordered them to move the match following the recent
coup d'etat.
There was a 2-0 home win for Ethiopia, who head Group A
after Said Saladin took his goal tally in the preliminaries to
three, thanks to a double against the Central African Republic
in Addis Ababa.
Tanzania needed an 84th-minute penalty to beat the Gambia
2-1 at home, while Dieumerci Mbokani marked his return to the
Democratic Republic of Congo team with the second goal, also
from the spot, as they beat Togo 2-0 in Kinshasa.
Four of Sunday's 10 qualifying games ended in draws,
including a point for tiny Lesotho at home to the Sudan, after
they had been beaten 7-0 in Ghana last weekend.
Africa's World Cup qualifiers take a hiatus until March next
year. The top team in each of the 10 groups goes into a final
round play-off stage in late 2013.
