JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 Former World Cup finalists
Togo and the Democratic Republic of Congo suffer the ignominy of
setting off on Africa's road to the next World Cup finals
alongside the continent's minnows this weekend.
Declining fortunes over the last few years mean the two
sides must now play at the start of the continental
preliminaries, along with almost half of the 52 African hopefuls
for the 2014 finals in Brazil.
They are involved in two of the 11 first-round knockout
ties, which start on Friday and end next Wednesday.
The Congolese, then known as Zaire, were at the 1974 finals
in West Germany and Togo played in the 2006 World Cup in
Germany.
On Friday, they play in more humble surroundings as they
begin a bid to reclaim past glories.
The Congolese, who have charismatic French coach Claude Le
Roy back in charge, are away to Swaziland while Togo, still
awaiting news of Emmanuel Adebayor's possible return, travel to
Guinea Bissau.
Friday's matches mark the return after an eight-year hiatus
for the tiny island archipelago of Sao Tome e Principe, who have
not played since an 8-0 defeat by Libya at the start of the
qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup.
They host Congo on Friday already showing signs of possibly
being on the receiving end of another crushing defeat. Coach
Gustavo Clemente bemoaned a lack of preparation opportunity
while local reports suggested the federation was battling to
find money to pay for the return trip next week.
Lesotho return to competitive action after a three-year
absence after losing six successive matches in the qualifiers
for the last World Cup but are confident of shaking off years of
inactivity when hosting Burundi in Maseru on Friday.
"The players are very strong right now," said their coach
Leslie Notsi.
Somalia continue to enter the World Cup preliminaries but
again are forced to host their home match on neutral territory
because of the long-running conflict in the horn of Africa. They
last had a home game in Mogadishu in October 1986.
Somali's Ocean Boys will play in neighbouring Djibouti on
Saturday against Ethiopia, having spent the last three months in
Djibouti preparing for the World Cup kickoff.
Ethiopian troops used the main stadium in the Somali capital
as their base when they invaded Somalia in 2006 to drive
Islamists from power, but retreated in 2009 in the face of a
growing insurgency by rebels.
