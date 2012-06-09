By Mark Gleeson
| CAPE TOWN, June 9
CAPE TOWN, June 9 Zambia marked their first home
game since becoming African champions with a 1-0 win over Ghana
on Saturday that not only helped them relive their celebrations
but also restored their World Cup hopes.
Captain Chris Katongo's goal after 15 minutes ensured a
successful opening of the new 40,000-capacity, Chinese-funded
stadium in Ndola and put Zambia back on track after losing their
opening Group D game in the Sudan last week.
Their win was one of five on a busy day of qualifying across
the continent where the other five matches ended in draws.
Tunisia were the only away winners, beating the Cape Verde
Islands 2-1, while Namibia had a rare success as Henrico Botes
scored an 85th minute winner at home against Kenya.
A last-minute equaliser, in a 2-2 draw with Morocco, ended
the Ivory Coast's eight-match winning streak in qualifying
fixtures stretching back to late 2009.
Nigeria also gave up a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1
in Malawi, while the woes of 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa
continued with a stalemate at lightweight neighbours Botswana.
Zambia, who won a first ever continental crown at the
African Nations Cup earlier this year, played their customary
counter attacking game to take all three points from a
lacklustre Ghana, who had beat Lesotho 7-0 the previous weekend.
The Ivorians, who Zambia beat in February's final, were
odds-on for a second win in Group C before Hamza Abdourazzouk
equalised with a towering header.
LATE REPLY
Salomon Kalou and Kolo Toure had the Ivorians 2-1 ahead with
30 minutes to go and the stadium in Marrakech had started to
empty before the late Moroccan reply.
Issam Jemaa again proved Tunisia's talisman as he scored
with delicate left-foot shot just after halftime to ensure
victory in Praia, although he was guilty of squandering several
late chances against the Cape Verdians.
Central defender Morgan Gould put South Africa into a
14th-minute lead in Gaborone with a header from captain Steve
Pienaar's corner, but Ofentse Nato scrambled home a 38th minute
equaliser for hosts Botswana.
It was a second successive draw for South Africa in Group A,
where they started as runaway favourites but have failed to
justify the tag, now going eight matches without a win.
John Banda denied the Nigerians with an equaliser three
minute into stoppage time for Malawi in their 1-1 draw in
Blantyre
Gabon and Congo won in Group E, while new Senegal captain
Papis Demba Cisse scored away against Uganda, only for a late
penalty to ensure a 1-1 draw in the Group J tie in Kampala.
Another 10 African zone qualifiers are scheduled for Sunday
after which the campaign for places in Brazil takes a hiatus
until March next year.
