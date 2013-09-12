ZURICH, Sept 12 The results of eight matches in the African World Cup qualifiers have been declared void by FIFA's disciplinary committee, each time because one of the teams fielded an ineligible player.

On each occasion, the offending team forfeited the game and a 3-0 walkover was awarded to their opponents, in some cases directly affecting qualification.

The following is a list of the affected games:

Group A

Original result: Botswana 1 Ethiopia 2 on June 8, 2013

Reason: Ethiopia fielded Minyahile Beyene when he should have been suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Consequence: Ethiopia, who had guaranteed top place in the group, saw their lead over South Africa cut to two points. However, they beat Central African Republic 2-1 away in their last game to finish top.

- - -

Group B

Original result: Equatorial Guinea 4 Cape Verde 3 on March 24, 2013.

Equatorial Guinea midfielder Emilio Nsue, who scored a hat-trick, was ruled ineligible, although FIFA did not explain why. Cape Verde were awarded a 3-0 win.

Consequence: Cape Verde, who had been eliminated, moved within two points of leaders Tunisia, who they were to meet in the final round of group matches on Sept 7.

-

Original result: Cape Verde 2 Equatorial Guinea 1 on June 8, 2013.

Equatorial Guinea were again penalised for fielding Nsue.

Consequence: The standings were not affected although Cape Verde's 3-0 win improved their goal difference.

-

Original result: Tunisia 0 Cape Verde 2 on Sept. 7, 2013.

Reason: FIFA said that Cape Verde defender Fernando Varela was ineligible because he was banned for four matches after being sent off in the 4-3 defeat by Equatorial Guinea. Cape Verde argued that the red card, and therefore ban, did not count because the result of the match had been declared void by FIFA. Tunisia were declared 3-0 winners and won the group instead of Cape Verde.

- - -

Group D

Original result: Sudan 2 Zambia 0 on June 2, 2012

Reason: Zambia were awarded a 3-0 win because Sudan's Saif Ali, who scored the second goal, should have been suspended. FIFA announced the decision in December, six months after the game.

Consequence: Zambia went top of the group although Ghana eventually qualified.

- - -

Group E

Original result: Burkina Faso 0 Congo 0 on June 2, 2012.

Congo were awarded a 3-0 win because Burkina Faso fielded an ineligible player, widely reported as Cameroon-born Herve Zengue.

-

Original result: Niger 0 Gabon 0 on June 3, 2012

Niger were awarded a 3-0 win because Gabon defender Charly Moussono was not eligible under FIFA nationality laws. Moussono had played for Cameroon at the 2006 Beach World Cup, although he also played for Gabon at the 2012 African Nations Cup and no action was taken by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

-

Consequence of the combined decisions: Congo, originally level on four points with Gabon, went two clear at the top. However, Burkina Faso recovered to win the group.

- - -

Group I

Original result: Togo 2 Cameroon 0 on June 9, 2013.

Reason: Togo fielded Jacques Alexys Romao when he was ineligible.

Consequence: Cameroon, who had been trailing group leaders Libya by two points, went top by one point after being awarded a 3-0 win. That left them needing a draw at home to Libya in the group's final match and they won 1-0. (Compiled by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)