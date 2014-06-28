SALVADOR, Brazil, June 28 The presidents of Cameroon and Ghana have ordered official enquiries into the strife-riven performances of their respective teams at the World Cup where their campaigns were overshadowed by controversy over money and discipline.

Cameroon's Paul Biya has asked his government to submit a report within one month into "the causes of the inglorious campaign of our Indomitable Lions at the 2014 World Cup football".

Ghana's president John Mahama said he wanted a commission of enquiry to get to the bottom of his country's early exit.

Both countries' squads were embroiled in unseemly strikes over money in actions FIFA said must never happen again.

Cameroon players delayed the departure of their expensively-hired charter jet to Brazil by almost 24 hours as they squeezed more money out of their federation while Ghana's government this week flew some $3-million in cash to Brazil to appease their striking players.

"We need to constitute a commission to shine the light on Ghana's World Cup campaign," Mahama told reporters in Equatorial Guinea at a summit of African leaders, Ghanaian media reported.

"We have to see the whole process through to the end," he added, calling for an overhaul of the team.

Biya ordered his prime minister to submit a report within a month on their performance, which included one player head-butting another during a match in Manaus.

"The report must include proposals for a deep and urgent restructuring of Cameroonian football," a statement from the Cameroon president's press secretary Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh said.

Cameroon press reports also said their Minister of Sport Adoum Garoua would face questions from concerned National Assembly members.

A news conference promised by Cameroon Football Federation president Joseph Owona on arrival back in the central African country has yet to happen as both officials and players went to ground after returning to Yaounde from Brazil this week.

Cameroon lost all three group matches for a second successive tournament.

Ghana finished bottom of their group with only a 2-2 draw with Germany hinting that they had been Africa's form team going into the World Cup.

Ghana also sent home two players, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari, on the eve of their last match for striking an official and swearing at the coach. (Editing by Ed Osmond)