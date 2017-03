Sept 30 Schedule for the first leg of African World Cup playoffs (kick off times GMT): Saturday Oct. 12 In Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso v Algeria (1600) In Abidjan: Ivory Coast v Senegal (1700) Sunday Oct. 13 In Addis Ababa: Ethiopia v Nigeria (1400) In Tunis: Tunisia v Cameroon (1700) Tuesday Oct. 15 In Kumasi: Ghana v Egypt (1600) The venues, dates and time for the return legs have yet to be confirmed but must be played between Nov. 15 and 19. The aggregate winners qualify for next year's World Cup in Brazil. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)