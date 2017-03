Oct 4 African World Cup playoffs schedule released by FIFA on Friday (kick off times GMT):

- - - -

First leg matches

Saturday, Oct. 12 In Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso v Algeria (1600) In Abidjan: Ivory Coast v Senegal (1700)

Sunday Oct. 13 In Addis Ababa: Ethiopia v Nigeria (1400) In Tunis: Tunisia v Cameroon (1700)

Tuesday Oct. 15 In Kumasi: Ghana v Egypt (1600)

- -

Second leg matches

Saturday Nov. 16 In Calabar: Nigeria v Ethiopia (1500) In Casablanca, Morocco: Senegal v Ivory Coast (1900)

Sunday Nov. 17 In Yaounde: Cameroon v Tunisia (1430)

Tuesday Nov. 19 In Cairo: Egypt v Algeria (1600) In Blida: Algeria v Burkina Faso (1815)

- -

The five winners of the two-legged playoffs will qualify for next year's finals in Brazil (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien; Editing by xx)