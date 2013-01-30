DAKAR Jan 30 Senegal will play their next World Cup soccer qualifier against Angola in neutral Guinea after being banned from hosting home matches.

The match will be at Conakry's September 28 Stadium on March 23, the Senegal Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Senegal were banned from holding matches for a year following fan violence that caused the abandonment of October's African Nations Cup qualifier against the Ivory Coast in Dakar.

Spectators threw missiles on to the pitch and lit fires in the stands as frustration at their team's performance boiled over. Senegal were 2-0 down after Didier Drogba had converted a 75th-minute penalty when the trouble broke out.

The players and some away fans had to seek safety in the centre of the field while vehicles were driven on to the turf to whisk match officials to safety. The game was abandoned and Senegal formally disqualified a few days later.

Senegal top the standings in World Cup qualifying Group J with four points from their first two matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Nelspruit; Editing by Clare Fallon)