June 8 African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure has
been cleared fit to play for the Ivory Coast in this weekend's
World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Marrakech, the Ivorian
Football Federation said in Abidjan on Friday.
Saturday's match will mark the midfielder's first appearance
since he limped off with a hamstring injury during Manchester
City's dramatic Premier League-winning final day victory over
Queen's Park Rangers on May 13.
Toure traveled as part of a 23-man squad to Morocco for the
Group C game, which comes a week after the Ivorians began their
bid for a third successive World Cup finals appearance by
beating Tanzania 2-0 in Abidjan.
Toure missed that match and a warm-up international against
Mali in France a week earlier.
Morocco were held to a 1-1 draw by Gambia in their opening
group fixture last weekend.
