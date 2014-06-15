SALVADOR, June 15 Algeria midfielder Sofiane Feghouli will make his entry on to the World Cup stage on Tuesday amid huge anticipation about the impact he could make at the finals.

As Africa looks for a new hero to replace the ageing Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o, the 24-year-old is in a prime position to add to his growing reputation, starting with the north African country's opener against Belgium in Belo Horizonte.

Feghouli is Paris-born but has all the traits Africans adore of their top players: a canny touch, a wily turn and, more than anything, an unpredictability on the ball.

This maverick touch is not only confined to the field. He speaks his mind too.

During World Cup preparations last month, he complained that coach Vahid Halilhodzic had been training the squad too hard.

"We work very hard. We train twice a day, sometimes more than two hours in the heat. It is not easy to bear it all," he told reporters.

To which his equally frank coach gave a curt reply: "Feghouli is no fan of hard work. If he is tired, he has only to withdraw. He must not be looking for excuses."

But the incident quickly washed over, and Feghouli is certain to be installed at the heart of Algeria's creative midfield as they seek an upset win to start Group H.

IMPORTANT STEP

In the suburbs of Paris, Feghouli celebrated as a young boy when Zinedine Zidane, also of Algerian extraction, scored to help hosts France beat Brazil and win the 1998 World Cup.

"In a few days, I'll graduate from watching on television to participating," he said in a recent interview. "It is the most important step of my career."

Feghouli's match-winning quality featured strongly in the qualifiers with three goals in seven games for Algeria.

He has quickly graduated since his debut just over two years ago into playing a lead role in midfield and has been given the freedom to provide the team's creativity. The same potential has been glimpsed at club level for Valencia.

"We will try to play our football and give a show that all Algerians can be proud of," he said. "There is no reason why we cannot achieve the feat of being the first Algerian team to move to the knockout round at a World Cup. That is our goal." (Editing by Ken Ferris)