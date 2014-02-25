Feb 25 The defection of Tottenham Hotspur teenager Nabil Bentaleb to Algeria has been confirmed with his inclusion on Wednesday in a 28-man squad called up for next week's World Cup warm-up against Slovenia.

The midfielder has forgone a chance to earn selection for France, where he was born and who he has represented at under-19 level, to instead play for the country of his parents and at this year's World Cup in Brazil.

Bentaleb, who has broken into the Spurs first team since the club's former youth development manager Tim Sherwood took over as head coach at the London club in December, was named in the squad for the friendly international in Blida on March 5.

Midfielder Zinedine Ferhat from USM Alger is the only other new call-up in the squad announced by the Algerian Football Federation.

Algeria have another warm-up in early June against Romania before they go to Brazil where they are in Group H starting against Belgium on June 17 before facing Russia and South Korea.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Azzeddine Doukha (USM Harrach), Rais Mbolhi (CSKA Sofia), Cedric Si Mohammed (CS Constantine), Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche (USM Alger)

Defenders: Essaid Belkalem (Watford), Majid Bougherra (Al Lekhwiya), Liassine Cadamuro (Real Sociedad), Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli), Rafik Halliche (Academica Coimbra), Nacereddine Khoualed (USM Alger), Aissa Mandi (Stade Reims), Carl Medjani (Valenciennes), Djamel Mesbah (Livorno), Ali Rial (JS Kabylie)

Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur), Yacine Brahimi (Granada), Abdelmoumene Djabou (Club Africain), Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia), Zinedine Ferhat (USM Alger), Adlene Guedioura (Crystal Palace), Foued Kadir (Stade Rennes), Medhi Lacen (Getafe), Mehdi Mostefa (Ajaccio), Saphir Taider (Inter Milan), Hassan Yebda (Udinese)

Forwards: Rafik Djebbour (Nottingham Forest), Hilal Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb), Islam Slimani (Sporting Lisbon). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)