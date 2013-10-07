Oct 7 Algeria have named German-based striker Mohamed Amine Aoudia to replace Inter Milan's Ishak Belfodil in a 26-man squad for Saturday's World Cup playoff against Burkina Faso, the Algerian Football Federation announced on Monday.

French-born Belfodil was dropped after winning two caps in as many months after a lengthy bid to persuade him to play for Algeria was followed by a lack of game time in Serie A and mediocre performances at national team level.

Aoudia returns for the first time since the African Nations Cup finals at the start of the year after scoring three goals in recent game for Dynamo Dresden.

The French-based pair of Faouzi Ghoulam and Foued Kadir have also been recalled after being dropped for last month's World Cup qualifier against Mali.

Algeria host the second leg of the playoff in Blida on Nov. 19 with the aggregate winner qualifying for next year's finals in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Azzeddine Doukha (USM Harrach), Rais Mbolhi (CSKA Sofia), Cedric Si Mohammed (CS Constantine), Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche (USM Alger)

Defenders: Essaid Belkalem (Watford), Majid Bougherra (Al Lekhwiya), Liassine Cadamuro (Real Sociedad), Faouzi Ghoulam (St Etienne), Nacereddine Khoualed (USM Alger), Carl Medjani (Olympiakos), Djamel Mesbah (Parma), Ali Rial (JS Kabylie)

Midfielders: Yacine Brahimi (Granada), Abdelmoumene Djabou (Club Africain), Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia), Adlene Guedioura (Crystal Palace), Foued Kadir (Stade Rennes), Amir Karaoui (Entente Setif), Medhi Lacen (Getafe), Mehdi Mostefa (Ajaccio), Saphir Taider (Inter Milan), Hassan Yebda (Granada)

Forwards: Mohamed Amine Aoudia (Dynamo Dreden), Nabil Ghilas (FC Porto), Hilal Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb), Islam Slimani (Sporting Lisbon). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)