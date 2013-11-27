Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Algeria:
Form and Prospects
Algeria will compete at a second successive World Cup finals
and carry the hopes of the Arabic-speaking world as the only
side from north Africa and the Middle East to reach Brazil.
Their triumph on the away goals rule over Burkina Faso in a
tense 3-3 playoff brought a good end to a year that started
disastrously for 'Les Fennecs' - The Fennec Foxes.
They were ranked second in Africa at the end of 2012 but
were the first team bundled out of the African Cup of Nations in
South Africa in January.
Algeria have battled for years to realise the potential of a
team picked mainly from the large Algerian population in France.
The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema and Samir Nasri
might have slipped under their net, but Algeria have tirelessly
courted many French-born junior internationals of Algerian
descent.
The latest two to commit to the country are Inter Milan
striker Ishak Belfodil and midfielder Saphir Taider, both 21.
Expectations in Brazil will be greater than in South Africa
in 2010 when Algeria finished bottom of their qualifying group
but not before they had drawn 0-0 with England.
The qualification ended a long-term slump for a country who
had first been to the finals in 1982 and famously beaten the
then reigning European Champions West Germany 2-1.
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Halilhodzic, 61, coached the Ivory Coast to qualification
for the 2010 World Cup but was then fired just months before the
finals after the team flopped at the African Cup of Nations in
Angola and was replaced by Sven Goran Eriksson.
But he now looks almost certain to join the ranks of those
who have both played and coached at the finals. He was in the
Yugoslavia side at the 1982 finals in Spain where he made two
substitute appearances.
Bosnian-born, Halilhodzic is a French citizen after moving
from Velez Mostar to Nantes, where his 27 goals in 1983 won them
the Ligue 1 title.
As a coach he has worked at Lille, Stade Rennes and Paris St
Germain and won the African Champions League with Raja
Casablanca in 1997.
Key player: Sofiane Feghouli
French-born midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has quickly become
the heartbeat of the Algerian side since his debut in early
2012.
He has since scored five goals in 17 internationals, none
more vital than the classy strike in the 3-2 defeat in Burkina
Faso in the first leg of their final round playoff.
It was one of two goals scored in Ouagadougou that set up
qualification on the away goals rule after Algeria won the
return 1-0.
Feghouli was just 17 when he made his debut for Grenoble in
Ligue 2 in 2007. He signed a four-year contract with Valencia in
2010 and recently signed an extension that keeps him at the
Spanish club until 2016.
How they qualified: One of five direct African qualifiers
2012
June 2 Rwanda H W 4-0 Feghouli, Soudani 2
Slimani
June 10 Mali A L 1-2 Slimani
2013
March 26 Benin H W 3-1 Feghouli, Taider
Slimani
June 9 Benin A W 3-1 Slimani 2, Ghilas
June 16 Rwanda A W 1-0 Taider
Sept 10 Mali H W 1-0 Soudani
Playoffs
Oct 12 Burkina Faso A L 2-3 Feghouli, Medjani
Nov 19 Burkina Faso H W 1-0 Bougherra
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 3 (1982, 1986, 2010)
Best performance: Have never got past the group phase.
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 1,000-1
