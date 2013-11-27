Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Algeria: Form and Prospects Algeria will compete at a second successive World Cup finals and carry the hopes of the Arabic-speaking world as the only side from north Africa and the Middle East to reach Brazil. Their triumph on the away goals rule over Burkina Faso in a tense 3-3 playoff brought a good end to a year that started disastrously for 'Les Fennecs' - The Fennec Foxes. They were ranked second in Africa at the end of 2012 but were the first team bundled out of the African Cup of Nations in South Africa in January. Algeria have battled for years to realise the potential of a team picked mainly from the large Algerian population in France. The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema and Samir Nasri might have slipped under their net, but Algeria have tirelessly courted many French-born junior internationals of Algerian descent. The latest two to commit to the country are Inter Milan striker Ishak Belfodil and midfielder Saphir Taider, both 21. Expectations in Brazil will be greater than in South Africa in 2010 when Algeria finished bottom of their qualifying group but not before they had drawn 0-0 with England. The qualification ended a long-term slump for a country who had first been to the finals in 1982 and famously beaten the then reigning European Champions West Germany 2-1. Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic Halilhodzic, 61, coached the Ivory Coast to qualification for the 2010 World Cup but was then fired just months before the finals after the team flopped at the African Cup of Nations in Angola and was replaced by Sven Goran Eriksson. But he now looks almost certain to join the ranks of those who have both played and coached at the finals. He was in the Yugoslavia side at the 1982 finals in Spain where he made two substitute appearances. Bosnian-born, Halilhodzic is a French citizen after moving from Velez Mostar to Nantes, where his 27 goals in 1983 won them the Ligue 1 title. As a coach he has worked at Lille, Stade Rennes and Paris St Germain and won the African Champions League with Raja Casablanca in 1997. Key player: Sofiane Feghouli French-born midfielder Sofiane Feghouli has quickly become the heartbeat of the Algerian side since his debut in early 2012. He has since scored five goals in 17 internationals, none more vital than the classy strike in the 3-2 defeat in Burkina Faso in the first leg of their final round playoff. It was one of two goals scored in Ouagadougou that set up qualification on the away goals rule after Algeria won the return 1-0. Feghouli was just 17 when he made his debut for Grenoble in Ligue 2 in 2007. He signed a four-year contract with Valencia in 2010 and recently signed an extension that keeps him at the Spanish club until 2016. How they qualified: One of five direct African qualifiers 2012 June 2 Rwanda H W 4-0 Feghouli, Soudani 2 Slimani June 10 Mali A L 1-2 Slimani 2013 March 26 Benin H W 3-1 Feghouli, Taider Slimani June 9 Benin A W 3-1 Slimani 2, Ghilas June 16 Rwanda A W 1-0 Taider Sept 10 Mali H W 1-0 Soudani Playoffs Oct 12 Burkina Faso A L 2-3 Feghouli, Medjani Nov 19 Burkina Faso H W 1-0 Bougherra World Cup record: Previous appearances: 3 (1982, 1986, 2010) Best performance: Have never got past the group phase. Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 1,000-1 (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Sam Holden; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; ed)