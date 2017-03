Nov 19 Algeria needed a large slice of good fortune to defeat Burkina Faso 1-0 in their World Cup playoff in Blida on Tuesday to reach the 2014 finals in Brazil on the away goals rule.

The Algerians struck early in the second half through Madjid Bougherra, the ball deflecting in after Bakary Kone's attempted clearance struck him on the head, as the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

It will be their fourth appearance at the finals and their second in succession.

Algeria join Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Nigeria as Africa's qualifiers.

Burkina Faso, runners-up in the African Nations Cup earlier this year, were trying to reach the World Cup finals for the first time.