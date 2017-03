BUENOS AIRES, July 11 Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella will step down after Sunday's World Cup final against Germany, his agent told a local Argentine radio station on Friday.

"To go at the top is always positive. I believe he gave everything to the national team and that now is the time to give way to another person," Eugenio Lopez told FM Delta. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Richard Lough and Ken Ferris)