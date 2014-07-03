BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, July 3 Argentine defender Jose Basanta looks likely to start for suspended Marcos Rojo, while injured striker Sergio Aguero may be a substitute for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium, a team practice on Thursday indicated.

Left back Rojo's solid World Cup performances have been winning over his detractors back home, but he will miss the clash in Brasilia after picking up a second yellow card of the tournament against Switzerland.

Basanta, 30, who replaced Rojo in extra time against the Swiss, looks likely to fill his position after being given a personalized workout during a training session at their camp in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

Martin Demichelis remains an alternative option.

Aguero, recovering from a muscle injury in his left leg, trained lightly and could be a substitute, according to squad sources. The striker's absence has been keenly felt, putting more pressure on Lionel Messi in Argentina's attack.

Coach Alejandro Sabella kept journalists out of the training session held at the base of Brazilian team Atletico Mineiro, though some fans gathered outside and reporters could glimpse parts of the training from a distance. (Reporting by Marcelo Andreotto; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Neil Maidment)