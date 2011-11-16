BUENOS AIRES Nov 16 AS Roma defender
Nicolas Burdisso was flying to Italy from Colombia on Wednesday
after suffering a serious leg injury during Argentina's 2-1 away
win in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
The centre-back damaged a posterior left knee ligament and
tibia bone making a dangerous, late tackle on Colombia's James
Rodriguez after half an hour of the match in the Caribbean coast
city of Barranquilla.
"The defender has a lesion in the left knee and damage to
the left tibia. Doctor Daniel Martinez remained in Colombia with
the player and (on Wednesday) they will leave for Rome," the
Argentina Football Association said on its website
(www.afa.org.ar).
There was no mention of an estimated recovery period but the
Argentine sports daily Ole said it could be from six and eight
months.
Argentina, with Estudiantes defender Leandro Desabato
replacing Burdisso, came from a goal down at halftime to beat
the Colombians with second half strikes from Lionel Messi and
Sergio Aguero in the final half hour.
After four matches, Argentina are equal with Uruguay, who
have a game in hand, on seven points at the top of the South
American group.
