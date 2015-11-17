BOGOTA Nov 16 After three games and no wins, Argentina simply have to beat Colombia to get their faltering World Cup campaign back on the rails, coach Gerardo Martino said.

"We have to beat Colombia," the coach said shortly after arriving in the coastal city of Barranquilla, where his team will take on the host side on Tuesday.

"We don't like to look at the table and see where we are.

"The team comes here with the need to win. Doing that would be important psychologically."

It is also important numerically.

Argentina have just two points from a possible nine and sit ninth in the 10-team South American qualifying group.

The top four teams qualify for Russia 2018 and the fifth-placed side goes into a play off.

Although he will once again be without his attacking triptych of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez, all of whom are out injured, he can still call on the world class talents of Angel Di Maria, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gonzalo Higuain.

Martino added he expected his side to play positively and they would not be bothered by the stifling conditions with humidity in the Caribbean city expected to be over 80 percent and the temperature around 32 Celsius (90F).

"Colombia are going to be more aggressive playing at home," Martino said. "We need to be very aggressive to get the ball back. And be precise when we have it.

"We aspire to control the game. That's the way to play. The more possession we have the more chances we have to win."

Colombia are sixth in the group on four points.

The sides last met in the Copa America quarter-final in June with Argentina qualifying on penalties after dominating the 0-0 draw. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)