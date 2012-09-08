* Argentina beat Paraguay 3-1, go top of qualifying
standings
* Messi scores one, hits woodwork with two other efforts
By Rex Gowar
CORDOBA, Argentina, Sept 7 Lionel Messi's
Argentina brushed aside Paraguay 3-1 to go top of the South
American 2014 World Cup qualifiers at the Mario Kempes stadium
on Friday.
Goals from Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain and Messi, with a
brilliant free kick, gave Argentina their first home win over
Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in 39 years and sixth victory
in a row including friendlies.
"I don't know if this is our best moment, but we've won a
string of matches, friendlies and qualifiers. We've got to carry
on like this," Messi, whose Argentina tally now stands at 28
after 10 goals in his last six matches, told reporters.
"Luckily the free kick went in and gave us calm (with a
two-goal) lead. They didn't create chances apart from the
penalty," added Messi, who had two shots come back off the
posts.
Argentina lead the South American group with 13 points from
six matches, one more point than Chile and Ecuador and two ahead
of Uruguay.
Paraguay, quarter-finalists in South Africa in 2010,
remained one from bottom with four points before basement team
Peru's match at home to Venezuela.
Argentina went ahead in the second minute when Ezequiel
Lavezzi crossed square into the middle, Higuain played the ball
back to him and the winger passed to Di Maria who found the top
corner with a sweet left-footed shot.
Paraguay got a lucky break and equalised in the 17th minute
when holding midfielder Rodrigo Brana, playing for the suspended
Javier Mascherano, gave away a penalty for handball.
PENALTY EQUALISER
Argentine-born midfielder Jonathan Fabbro converted the
penalty beating goalkeeper Sergio Romero with a good strike into
the top corner from the spot.
Di Maria almost scored again direct from a corner which he
took left-footed from the right, curling the ball in towards
goal where goalkeeper Justo Villar just managed to punch the
ball out.
Argentina regained the lead on the half hour when Higuain
latched onto a defensive mistake on the right, fended off left
back Richard Ortiz and shot low past Villar into the net off the
inside of the far post.
Messi could have made it three shortly afterwards with a
free kick from the left but his shot came back off the near
post.
The Argentina captain should have scored early in the second
half when he dribbled through the defence and chipped over
Villar but the ball hit the other post.
Messi made amends with a brilliant free kick from more than
30 metres that dipped low inside the diving Villar's left hand
post in the 63rd minute.
Argentina had not beaten Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier
at home since 1973. The five qualifiers between the two
neighbours since then were drawn.
The defensive Paraguayans hardly troubled Romero but had the
ball in the net at a late free kick although the effort was
ruled offside.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)