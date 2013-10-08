BUENOS AIRES Oct 8 Midfielder Fernando Gago was absent on Tuesday from Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella's revised squad for their last two World Cup qualifiers because of a thigh muscle injury.

Gago, Sabella's first choice on the right of midfield, tore a right leg muscle during Boca Juniors' 1-0 win over River Plate in the "superclasico" derby on Sunday, his club said.

Argentina will also be without captain Lionel Messi, striker Gonzalo Higuain and holding midfielder Javier Mascherano, who are all nursing injuries.

Sabella added six players from the domestic first division to his squad including Maxi Rodriguez of champions and league leaders Newell's Old Boys, the Argentine Football Association said on its website (www.afa.org.ar).

Argentina, who have already qualified for the 2014 finals in Brazil, host Peru at the Monumental on Friday before travelling to Montevideo to meet Uruguay at the Centenario four days later. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by John Mehaffey)