BUENOS AIRES, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup
qualifiers Argentina:
Form and prospects
Argentina are potential world beaters with Lionel Messi in
the team and still a good side when he is not. If Messi, Gonzalo
Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria, the "Fantastic
Quartet" are on song in attack, Argentina can win the World Cup.
Yet they have defensive frailties that coach Alejandro
Sabella has been working to overcome.
Argentina won the 16-match South American qualifying group,
cementing first place during a brilliant 2012 when their
first-choice side went unbeaten in nine matches including
friendlies and Lionel Messi scored 12 goals including two
hat-tricks.
This year they have suffered a solitary defeat to Uruguay
but key midfielder Fernando Gago, who dictates the pace of their
game and acts as a supply line for Messi, has missed most of
their matches through injury.
Surprise is a key element for Argentina, who play their best
football when Gago, Javier Mascherano and Di Maria play in
midfield behind Messi, Higuain and Aguero.
The transition from defence to midfield is a weakness along
with dealing with high balls into the penalty area.
This is despite them having an imposing goalkeeper in Sergio
"Chiquito" (little one) Romero, who tends to dally on his line
when balls are crossed into the box.
Sabella has kept faith with Romero, who has fallen out of
favour at club side Monaco.
In contrast, he has chosen to call up uncapped or
seldom-used defenders for friendlies to give them a chance of
staking claims for World Cup places as he works on the balance
of a top-heavy team.
Coach: Alejandro Sabella
Sabella will be going to his first World Cup as head coach
having been to France 98 as Daniel Passarella's assistant. He
took charge after Argentina failed to get past the
quarter-finals in the Copa America they hosted under coach
Sergio Batista in 2011.
He comes from the Estudiantes school of coaching, having
played there under 1986 World Cup-winning coach Carlos Bilardo
and favours a 5-3-2 tactical formation.
However, he knows a match-winner when he sees one and was a
gifted attacking midfielder with River Plate, Sheffield United
and Leeds United before winning Argentine league titles at
Estudiantes.
With Messi in his team, he favours tactics that will bring
the very best out of his captain while encouraging his forwards,
capable of hurting rivals with quick, precise counter-attacks,
to help in defence when the team lose possession.
His choice of Belo Horizonte as Argentina's World Cup base
is no surprise. It is the city of his greatest success as a
coach when Juan Sebastian Veron's Estudiantes won the
Libertadores Cup there in 2009.
Key player: Lionel Messi
Some say Messi will never be able to claim a place among the
sport's greats, such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Pele, Johan Cruyff
and Diego Maradona, unless he wins a World Cup.
Others say he has already achieved enough at club level to
live in their exalted company.
Messi dreams of winning the World Cup in Brazil next year
and, at his best, no-one would deny his chances in an Argentina
side with one of the best attacks on the planet.
This year has rung alarm bells, however, because, for the
first time in Messi's 10-year top flight career, he has suffered
injury problems that have caused him to miss Barcelona and
Argentina matches.
This could be a blessing in disguise since top players going
to a World Cup in the modern era of massive club commitments
have often arrived at the finals exhausted at the end of a long
season. Injury breaks could stand Messi in good stead.
He could, however, lose the momentum that has carried him to
successive FIFA World Player of the Year titles, while breaking
scoring records and winning club trophies in the process.
Messi has scored 37 goals in 83 appearances for Argentina.
He is second only to Gabriel Batistuta (56 in 78) as Argentina's
highest scorer, having surpassed Hernan Crespo (35 in 64) and
Diego Maradona (34 in 91) this year.
How they qualified: Winners in South American qualifying
2011
Oct 7 Chile H W 4-1 Higuain 3, Messi
Oct 11 Venezuela A L 1-0
Nov 11 Bolivia H D 1-1 Lavezzi
Nov 15 Colombia A W 2-1 Messi, Aguero
2012
June 2 Ecuador H W 4-0 Aguero, Higuain, Messi,
Di Maria
Sept 7 Paraguay H W 3-1 Di Maria, Higuain,
Messi
Sept 11 Peru A D 1-1 Higuain
Oct 12 Uruguay H W 3-0 Messi 2, Aguero
Oct 16 Chile A W 2-1 Messi, Higuain
2013
March 22 Venezuela H W 3-0 Higuain 2, Messi(pen)
March 26 Bolivia A D 1-1 Banega
June 7 Colombia H D 0-0
June 11 Ecuador A D 1-1 Aguero (pen)
Sept 10 Paraguay A W 5-2 Messi (2 pens), Aguero, Maria,
Maxi Rodriguez
Oct 11 Peru H W 3-1 Lavezzi 2, Palacio
Oct 15 Uruguay A L 3-2 Maxi Rodriguez 2
Previous World Cup appearances (15): 1930, 1934, 1958, 1962,
1966, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010
Best: Winners 1978, 1986
Runners-up: 1930, 1990
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov.2013): 5-1
