BUENOS AIRES, Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Argentina: Form and prospects Argentina are potential world beaters with Lionel Messi in the team and still a good side when he is not. If Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria, the "Fantastic Quartet" are on song in attack, Argentina can win the World Cup. Yet they have defensive frailties that coach Alejandro Sabella has been working to overcome. Argentina won the 16-match South American qualifying group, cementing first place during a brilliant 2012 when their first-choice side went unbeaten in nine matches including friendlies and Lionel Messi scored 12 goals including two hat-tricks. This year they have suffered a solitary defeat to Uruguay but key midfielder Fernando Gago, who dictates the pace of their game and acts as a supply line for Messi, has missed most of their matches through injury. Surprise is a key element for Argentina, who play their best football when Gago, Javier Mascherano and Di Maria play in midfield behind Messi, Higuain and Aguero. The transition from defence to midfield is a weakness along with dealing with high balls into the penalty area. This is despite them having an imposing goalkeeper in Sergio "Chiquito" (little one) Romero, who tends to dally on his line when balls are crossed into the box. Sabella has kept faith with Romero, who has fallen out of favour at club side Monaco. In contrast, he has chosen to call up uncapped or seldom-used defenders for friendlies to give them a chance of staking claims for World Cup places as he works on the balance of a top-heavy team. Coach: Alejandro Sabella Sabella will be going to his first World Cup as head coach having been to France 98 as Daniel Passarella's assistant. He took charge after Argentina failed to get past the quarter-finals in the Copa America they hosted under coach Sergio Batista in 2011. He comes from the Estudiantes school of coaching, having played there under 1986 World Cup-winning coach Carlos Bilardo and favours a 5-3-2 tactical formation. However, he knows a match-winner when he sees one and was a gifted attacking midfielder with River Plate, Sheffield United and Leeds United before winning Argentine league titles at Estudiantes. With Messi in his team, he favours tactics that will bring the very best out of his captain while encouraging his forwards, capable of hurting rivals with quick, precise counter-attacks, to help in defence when the team lose possession. His choice of Belo Horizonte as Argentina's World Cup base is no surprise. It is the city of his greatest success as a coach when Juan Sebastian Veron's Estudiantes won the Libertadores Cup there in 2009. Key player: Lionel Messi Some say Messi will never be able to claim a place among the sport's greats, such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Pele, Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona, unless he wins a World Cup. Others say he has already achieved enough at club level to live in their exalted company. Messi dreams of winning the World Cup in Brazil next year and, at his best, no-one would deny his chances in an Argentina side with one of the best attacks on the planet. This year has rung alarm bells, however, because, for the first time in Messi's 10-year top flight career, he has suffered injury problems that have caused him to miss Barcelona and Argentina matches. This could be a blessing in disguise since top players going to a World Cup in the modern era of massive club commitments have often arrived at the finals exhausted at the end of a long season. Injury breaks could stand Messi in good stead. He could, however, lose the momentum that has carried him to successive FIFA World Player of the Year titles, while breaking scoring records and winning club trophies in the process. Messi has scored 37 goals in 83 appearances for Argentina. He is second only to Gabriel Batistuta (56 in 78) as Argentina's highest scorer, having surpassed Hernan Crespo (35 in 64) and Diego Maradona (34 in 91) this year. How they qualified: Winners in South American qualifying 2011 Oct 7 Chile H W 4-1 Higuain 3, Messi Oct 11 Venezuela A L 1-0 Nov 11 Bolivia H D 1-1 Lavezzi Nov 15 Colombia A W 2-1 Messi, Aguero 2012 June 2 Ecuador H W 4-0 Aguero, Higuain, Messi, Di Maria Sept 7 Paraguay H W 3-1 Di Maria, Higuain, Messi Sept 11 Peru A D 1-1 Higuain Oct 12 Uruguay H W 3-0 Messi 2, Aguero Oct 16 Chile A W 2-1 Messi, Higuain 2013 March 22 Venezuela H W 3-0 Higuain 2, Messi(pen) March 26 Bolivia A D 1-1 Banega June 7 Colombia H D 0-0 June 11 Ecuador A D 1-1 Aguero (pen) Sept 10 Paraguay A W 5-2 Messi (2 pens), Aguero, Maria, Maxi Rodriguez Oct 11 Peru H W 3-1 Lavezzi 2, Palacio Oct 15 Uruguay A L 3-2 Maxi Rodriguez 2 Previous World Cup appearances (15): 1930, 1934, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 Best: Winners 1978, 1986 Runners-up: 1930, 1990 Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov.2013): 5-1 (Compiled by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)