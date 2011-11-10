By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES Nov 10 Calmness is not a commodity
in abundance amongst the Argentina camp this week as Lionel
Messi's team prepare to face Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on
Friday (2000 GMT).
Nor is it with Chile, who kicked five players out of their
squad for indiscipline ahead of their trip to Montevideo to play
South American champions and qualifying group leaders Uruguay
(2200).
Argentina were humiliated by Venezuela 1-0 in their last
qualifier a month ago having made an auspicious start to their
South American group programme with a 4-1 rout of Chile four
days earlier.
"With a good result in Venezuela, today I'd be more
relaxed," coach Alejandro Sabella admitted.
"The reality is that there's a table and you have to get
points. And the more points you get, the calmer you'll be," he
told reporters.
Striker Gonzalo Higuain, who scored a hat-trick against
Chile, said: "It's important to be able to win both matches. We
must recover from the Venezuela match."
Argentina visit Colombia on Tuesday after the home match at
the Monumental against a modest Bolivia team that thumped former
coach Diego Maradona's side 6-1 in La Paz three years ago and
held predecessor Sergio Batista's team 1-1 in the Copa America
in July.
"(Bolivia) will come to hold out and not attack. We have to
find the spaces, it's going to be difficult, as in the Copa
America," Higuain told reporters.
Bolivia coach Gustavo Quinteros said: "We play better away
so we'll try to repeat the Copa match and play at 100 percent
and prevent Argentina from playing well."
MESSI BUG
Sabella has lost left winger Angel Di Maria while Messi,
nicknamed "Flea", has recovered from a stomach bug that kept him
out of Tuesday's practice at the team's headquarters on the city
outskirts.
One positive for Argentina is that Sabella can field a
three-pronged attack with Messi, Higuain and Sergio Aguero, who
scored the equaliser as a substitute against Bolivia in the Copa
America, as he looks for an emphatic win.
Chile coach Claudio Borghi cut five players -- midfielders
Arturo Vidal, Jorge Valdivia and Carlos Carmona, winger Jean
Beausejour and defender Gonzalo Jara -- from his squad after
they arrived late and drunk following an evening off on Tuesday.
"Five players arrived 45 minutes late and not in a state
adequate to a professional player. So I took the decision to
withdraw them (from the squad)," the Argentine said.
Chile, who have never beaten Uruguay away, overcame Peru 4-2
at home after their defeat in Buenos Aires last month. They drew
1-1 with Uruguay in a group game at the Copa America.
Borghi said he would not change his tactics.
"We'll face the match in the same way (as planned).
Incredibly, this was one of the few times we had most of the
squad available. We were talking of the many players missing for
Uruguay but now we are relatively the same."
On the plus side, Borghi welcomes Barcelona's Alexis Sanchez
back from a bicep injury that put him out of action for nearly
two months.
Diego Forlan is one of six players out for Uruguay -- five
injured and Maxi Pereira suspended. The group leaders have four
points after a 4-2 home win over Bolivia followed by a 1-1 draw
with Paraguay in Asuncion last month.
In Friday's two other matches (both 0000), Colombia host
Venezuela and Ecuador visit Paraguay.
