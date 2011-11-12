* Bolivia get second successive 1-1 draw in Argentina
* Lavezzi equaliser saves Argentina from defeat
* Messi laments disallowed goal
By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 Bolivia frustrated Lionel
Messi's Argentina for the second time in four months when they
held them to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.
The result left Argentina with four points from three
matches after last month's 4-1 home win over Chile and shock 1-0
defeat away to Venezuela. Bolivia picked up their first point
having previously lost to Uruguay and Colombia.
"It hurts us to draw, we know that here (at home) we can't
let any points escape," Messi told reporters.
"It's important to win at home because that makes everything
easier, a draw makes it more difficult. Now we must get a good
result in Colombia."
Argentina play Colombia away on Tuesday.
Messi's side, held 1-1 by the Bolivians in their opening
Copa America match in nearby La Plata in July, had to come from
behind again to deny their modest opponents a first victory on
Argentine soil after conceding against the run of play.
Striker Marcelo Martins stunned the 30,000 crowd at a
sun-drenched Monumental when he robbed Martin Demichelis, then
turned the central defender twice in the box and shot high past
goalkeeper Sergio Romero in the 55th minute.
It was Bolivia's first goal in Argentina in a qualifier
since 1996.
"Bolivia had a great match, I think we would have deserved
to win," Martins said in a televised interview.
Argentina struggled to break down the packed Bolivia
defence, although they did have the ball in the net in the first
half but it was disallowed after the referee called back play
due to a foul on Messi.
Messi had been brought down but still managed to pass to
Gonzalo Higuain, who shot under Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Arias
from a narrow angle.
"(The referee's decision) surprised us all, didn't it?" said
Messi. "It would have changed everything, with the 1-0 (lead) it
would have been very different."
SUCCESSFUL SUBSTITUTION
Almost immediately after Bolivia's opener, Argentina coach
Alejandro Sabella took off midfielder Ricky Alvarez and brought
on striker Ezequiel Lavezzi, who equalised with his second touch
four minutes later.
Messi fed Fernando Gago on the right, the midfielder passed
to Lavezzi, who touched the ball away from a defender and scored
with a left-footed shot inside the far post.
"Today the goal (we conceded) was the result of an
individual error and not a tactical failing," Sabella told the
post-match news conference.
Lavezzi also brought a save out of Arias at the base of his
left-hand post and the goalkeeper also parried a stinging shot
from Javier Pastore.
Messi had a chance in front of goal but sent the ball well
wide with an uncharacteristic miss-hit.
Lavezzi could have won the match for Argentina with eight
minutes to go but his diving header went wide.
