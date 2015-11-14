BUENOS AIRES Nov 13 Argentina's inability to turn pressure into goals in their 1-1 draw with Brazil on Friday means they must win next week's World Cup qualifier away in Colombia, coach Gerardo Martino said.

Argentina were dominant in Buenos Aires but they could only find the net once and Lucas Lima's second half equaliser reduced Martino's side to their worst start in World Cup qualifying, with just two points from a possible nine.

"It was a positive display but it wasn't positive when it came to points," Martino said. "They were effective tonight and we weren't.

"We have to win in Colombia."

Argentina are in eighth place in the 10-team South American table and will meet an impressive Colombia side who sit in sixth after an a 1-1 draw at Copa America champions Chile.

Captain Javier Mascherano agreed with the coach and said they were unlucky not to beat Brazil after dominating much of the game.

"We don't like making excuses," Mascherano told reporters. "We played a serious game and unfortunately they drew level with one isolated move."

Brazil coach Dunga was more upbeat, particularly about his side's second half display, with substitute Douglas Costa's dynamism and speed shaking the side up when he came on.

Dunga, however, was disappointed Brazil did not take advantage of a nervous atmosphere at the Monumental stadium.

"I don't know if you noticed but it didn't seem like an Argentine stadium, the fans were tense, it was silent and we weren't able to take advantage of that in the first half," he said.

"We weren't brilliant technically (in the second period) but we were much better in terms of determination and fight.

"Look at the last qualifiers, we need to win at home and try and pick up points away (and) getting a point against Argentina was a good result."

Dunga was cool about the return of Neymar, who was quiet after returning from a four-game suspension.

"He played for the team and maybe he didn't come up with some of the moves we are used to seeing him do at Barcelona thanks to the tight marking of the Argentine defenders.

"We play every two months and we have one day to train so that makes it hard for him to establish an understanding with his teammates. I am sure he'll be better in the next game."

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)