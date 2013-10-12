UPDATE 1-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

March 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 10 Nordsjaelland 5 Silkeborg IF 1 Randers 1 AGF Aarhus 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 24 17 7 0 52 9 58 2 Brondby 24 13 7 4 47 21 46 3 Midtjylland 24 10 7 7 42 26 37 4 Lyngby 24 10 6 8 22 20 36 5 SonderjyskE 24 8 9 7 28 32 33 6 Randers 25 9 6 10 26 31 33 ------------------------- 7 Nordsjaelland 25 8