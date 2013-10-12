Oct 11 Argentina 3 Peru 1 - South American World Cup qualifying result
At the Monumental, Buenos Aires on Friday
Scorers:
Argentina - Ezequiel Lavezzi 23, 35, Rodrigo Palacio 47
Peru - Claudio Pizarro 21
Halftime: 2-1
Teams:
Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta, 17-Federico Fernandez, 2-Ezequiel Garay, 3-Marcos Rojo; 19-Ever Banega, 5-Lucas Biglia, 7-Angel Di Maria (18-Leandro Somoza 90); 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi (11-Maximiliano Rodriguez 87), 10-Sergio Aguero, 18-Rodrigo Palacio (9-Erik Lamela 80)
Peru: 1-Diego Penny; 15-Roberto Aparicio (9-Cristian Benavente 46), 2-Nestor Duarte, 5-Gianmarco Gambetta; 7-Cristopher Hurtado, 16-Josepmir Ballon, 20-Luis Ramirez (10-Jose Reyna 85), 6-Juan Manuel Vargas, 17-Edwin Gomez; 14-Claudio Pizarro, 18-Andre Carrillo (8-Oscar Vilchez 69)
Referee: Carlos Vera (Ecuador) (Compiled by Luis Ampuero/Rex Gowar)