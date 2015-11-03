BUENOS AIRES Nov 3 Injuries to Pablo Zabaleta and Ezequiel Garay have forced Argentina to name two replacements in their squad for 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia this month.

Coach Gerardo Martino called up full back Gino Peruzzi, who was crowned Argentine league champion with Boca Juniors on Sunday, and River Plate central defender Jonathan Maidana in their place, the Argentine FA said on Tuesday.

Manchester City right back Zabaleta is recovering from a knee ligament injury and Zenit St Petersburg's Garay has a torn thigh muscle.

Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain earned a recall to the squad after Argentina failed to find the net in their first two qualifiers last month, an upset 2-0 loss at home to Ecuador and a 0-0 draw in Paraguay.

Argentina, seventh in the South American group standings with one point, are at home to Brazil on Nov. 12 and away to Colombia five days later (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)