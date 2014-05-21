BUENOS AIRES May 21 Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella has dropped four players from his provisional World Cup squad including striker Franco Di Santo.

Werder Bremen's Di Santo, Getafe defender Lisando Lopez, Catania midfielder Fabian Rinaudo and River Plate right back Gabriel Mercado were axed from the 30-man squad announced last week.

"The national team coach revealed today the names of four players on the original list of 30 who will not take part in next week's training sessions," the Argentine Football Association said on its website (www.afa.org.ar).

None of the four players were expected to make it into the final 23-man World cup squad Sabella must name by June 2 for the tournament in Brazil starting on June 12 in which Argentina face Bosnia, Iran and Nigeria in Group F. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)