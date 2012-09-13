Sept 13 Armenia midfielder Gevorg Gazaryan has
apologised for his altercation with a ballboy during this week's
1-0 defeat by Bulgaria in a World Cup Group B qualifier.
The 24-year-old Metalurg Donetsk player, who has scored
eight goals in 28 internationals, was sent off in the 77th
minute for angrily hurling the ball at the youth in Sofia on
Tuesday.
"I want to apologise to FIFA for having violated the rules
of fair play," Gazaryan wrote on his Facebook page.
"I would also like to apologise to the FFA (Armenian
football federation), all members of the national team, the fans
and finally the guy that I hit with the ball.
"I understand and accept my mistake," added Gazaryan who won
five Armenian league titles with Pyunik Erevan between 2006-10.
The ballboy was also ordered off by fourth official Stephan
Klossner of Switzerland.
"The fourth official shouted in my face 'You - out' but it
was the coolest day of my life," said Slavia Sofia junior team
player Bozhidar Atanasov.
