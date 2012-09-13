YEREVAN, Sept 13 Armenia have filed a FIFA
protest about "poor officiating" during this week's 1-0 World
Cup qualifying defeat in Bulgaria.
The Armenians complained to world soccer's governing body
about some decisions made by the referee and the treatment they
had received from the home team, the football association said
on its website (www.ffa.am) without giving precise details.
The visitors finished Tuesday's Group B match in Sofia with
nine men after Swiss referee Stephan Studer sent off Marcos
Pinheiro in the 73rd minute and Gevorg Gazaryan four minutes
later.
Bulgaria's Svetoslav Dyakov was also dismissed in the 73rd
minute following a brawl involving players from both sides.
(Reporting by Zaven Vardanyan; writing by Gennady Fyodorov;
editing by Tony Jimenez)