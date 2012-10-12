Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Armenia 1 Italy 3 - World Cup qualifying Group B result.
In Yerevan
Scorers:
Armenia: Henrikh Mkhitaryan 28
Italy: Andrea Pirlo 11pen, Daniele De Rossi 64, Pablo Osvaldo 82
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Armenia: 1-Roman Berezovski, 5-Robert Arzumanyan, 6-Karlen Mkrtchyan, 7-Artur Yedigaryan (20-Edgar Manucharyan 65), 14-Yura Movsisyan, 15-Hrayr Mkoyan, 16-Valeri Aleksanyan, 17-Artak Yedigaryan, 18-Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 21-Davit Manoyan (11-Artur Sarkisov 77), 23-Aras Ozbiliz
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon, 2-Christian Maggio, 4-Domenico Criscito, 8-Claudio Marchisio, 9-Pablo Osvaldo, 10-Sebastian Giovinco (17-Stephan El Shaarawy 61), 15-Andrea Barzagli, 16-Daniele De Rossi, 18-Riccardo Montolivo (Antonio Candreva 88), 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 21-Andrea Pirlo (13-Emanuele Giaccherini 73)
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
