Oct 17 Two late headers put Australia back in the World Cup qualification race, coach Holger Osieck said on Wednesday after their 2-1 win over Iraq kick-started their campaign.

The Socceroos looked to be heading for a second successive defeat when, a month after losing to Jordan, they trailed the Iraqis 1-0 in Qatar.

Tim Cahill and Archie Thompson netted in the final 10 minutes to grab all three points and lift the Aussies to second place in Group B with a win, a loss and two draws from their opening four matches.

"It is better to operate from the upper position rather than to chase the pack," German Osieck told reporters. "I think we are back in the race after a not-so-good game in Jordan.

"We have finished the first part of qualifying with three very difficult road games and so we managed to stay in the second position which means we (would) qualify automatically.

"So now with a little bit more favourable programme, with the home games and not having to travel and play under extreme conditions, that definitely gives us a better base for the upcoming games."

Australia next host Oman in March 2013 before a visit to runaway group leaders Japan and home games against Jordan and Iraq. (Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)