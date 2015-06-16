June 16 Asian champions Australia were given a stern examination in Bishkek by unheralded Kyrgyzstan before coming through as 2-1 winners in their World Cup qualifying opener on Tuesday.

Skipper Mile Jedinak gave the Socceroos a dream start with a second minute free kick that bounced into the corner of the net following a poor effort by goalkeeper Valery Kashuba.

The hosts then fought their way back into the Group B encounter and gave Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan plenty of problems as they threatened an unlikely draw.

Jedinak was guilty of giving the ball away on several occasions as Kyrgyzstan used plenty of swift counter attacks to find holes in the Australian backline.

However, substitute Tommy Oar gave the visitors and four-times World Cup qualifiers breathing space when he slotted home a 67th-minute goal after good work by Mark Milligan.

The home team refused to back down and were rewarded for their endeavour in the 92nd minute with a controversial late goal, the referee ignoring Socceroo protests claiming substitute Almazbek Mirzaliev handled the ball across the line.

Australia's victory put them level with Kyrgyzstan and Jordan on three points in the group, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2019 Asian Cup.

The Socceroos play again in September when they host Bangladesh who drew 1-1 at home to Tajikistan on Tuesday in the other group encounter. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Tony Jimenez)