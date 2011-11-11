* Asian champions Japan through
* Jordan reach fourth round with another win
* Australia suffer shock loss to Oman
By Patrick Johnston
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Japan, Uzbekistan and
Jordan became the first sides through to the fourth round of
Asian qualifying for the World Cup on Friday but Australia will
have to wait to join them after suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to
Oman.
South Korea also edged towards one of the 10 places in the
fourth round when they won 2-0 away at United Arab Emirates
while Saudi Arabia recorded a much-needed 3-0 home win over
Thailand to get their campaign back on track.
Late goals by Lee Keun-ho and captain Park Chu-young left
the Koreans in a position to advance from Group B on Tuesday if
they beat lowly Lebanon.
Earlier in Dushanbe, Japan thrashed Tajikistan 4-0 before
Uzbekistan beat North Korea 1-0 at home to send the duo through
from Group C with 10 points from four matches.
In the fourth round the 10 teams will be split in to two
groups of five with the top two from each guaranteed a place at
the 2014 finals in Brazil.
Jordan will be one of the sides looking forward to the
fourth round draw after they booked their place with a 2-0 home
win over Singapore to maintain their 100 percent record in Group
A. They look set to be joined by former Asian champions Iraq who
beat China 1-0 for the second time in a month to leave the
world's most populous country on the brink of failure.
Iraqi skipper Younus Mahmood was again the thorn in the side
of Jose Antonio Camacho's side as he grabbed a second-half
winner for the 'home side' in the Group A match played in Qatar
because of security fears.
Asian Cup runners-up Australia could have been first through
from Group D but they stuttered to their first defeat of the
campaign in Muscat despite enjoying long spells of possession.
Oman forward Amad Al Hosni scored the only goal of the game
as the Socceroos produced a disappointing display, reverting to
long ball tactics as they chased the game following the 18th
minute strike.
"We definitely didn't play the way we normally play,"
Australia coach Holger Osieck told Fox Sports.
"We lost a game which we normally shouldn't lose against an
opponent who is definitely inferior to us."
Australia still lead their group on nine points ahead of the
Saudis (five) with the Socceroos playing third-placed Thailand
(four) in Bangkok on Tuesday when victory will seal a fourth
round berth. Oman remain last on four points.
Three-times Asian champions Iran remain top of Group E but
only after a stoppage time equaliser by Mojtaba Jabari grabbed
them a 1-1 draw in Bahrain on Friday.
Qatar are level with Iran on eight points from four matches
after they eased past Indonesia 4-0 in Doha with former Asian
Player of the Year Ibrahim Khalfan scoring twice.
The 2022 World Cup hosts face Bahrain at the air-conditioned
Al Sadd stadium in Doha on Tuesday in a match which will have a
big say in who will reach the fourth round from the group.
Lebanon, the lowest FIFA ranked side still in the
competition at 146th, produced another surprise result by
winning 1-0 in Kuwait to move into second in Group B.
