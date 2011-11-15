* Lebanon produce big shock
* Japan suffer rare defeat
* Iran, Iraq and Australia reach fourth round
By Patrick Johnston
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Lebanon produced a huge
shock to beat South Korea 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier on
Tuesday to keep their fairytale campaign going, while Alberto
Zaccheroni's unbeaten run as Japan coach ended in North Korea
with a 1-0 defeat.
Elsewhere, Australia beat Thailand 1-0 in Bangkok to reach
the fourth round along with Iraq, who ended Jordan's 100 percent
record in Group A with a 3-1 away win, and Iran who thumped
Indonesia 4-1.
In Beirut, South Korea were heavy favourites to get the win
they needed to take one of the 10 fourth round places in Asian
qualifiers, but they struggled badly against a side they had
outclassed 6-0 at home in September.
Abas Atwi scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in
the 31st minute to send 40,000 Lebanese fans at the Camille
Chamoun Sports City Stadium into party mood and the team level
on points with Korea at the top of Group B.
South Korea coach Cho Kwang-rae blamed the bumpy, hard pitch
and the referee after the poor display by his side who can
qualify with a point at home to Kuwait in their final match in
February.
To compound the defeat, their arch-rivals North Korea were
celebrating after they beat Asian champions Japan 1-0 in a fiery
clash in Pyongyang thanks to a 50th-minute header by Pak
Nam-chol.
Japan were already through to the next round and the Koreans
out but the Group C game was heated and filled with tough
tackles, numerous bookings and a red card for the home side's
Jong Il-gwan in the second half.
"They played a tough, physical game in circumstances that
were very difficult for us," Italian Zaccheroni told reporters.
"They were determined for this match after having failed to
qualify for the next round. A victory over Japan was exactly
what they needed to overcome their disappointment."
Uzbekistan now lead Group C after they comfortably beat
Tajikistan 3-0.
WELL ENOUGH
Australia can count themselves fortunate to be in the fourth
round with a game to spare after a stuttering display in beating
a wasteful Thai side.
Brett Holman headed a late winner but only after pacy winger
Suree Sukha had spurned two good opportunities to score.
"I want to know why you say fortunate," Socceroos coach
Holger Osieck snapped at an Australian reporter. "They missed
their chances and we played well enough to win."
Thailand are not out of contention after Saudi Arabia failed
to get the win they needed at home to Oman to seal the
runners-up spot.
The 0-0 draw in Riyadh left the Saudis on six points ahead
of their trip to Australia with Oman third on five and Thailand
last on four. Oman host Thailand in their final Group D match in
February.
Former Asian champions Iraq reached the fourth round thanks
to two goals from Nashat Akram which ended China's slim hopes of
advancing despite a crushing 4-0 away win over Singapore.
Iraq, coached by Brazilian great Zico, have 12 points in
Group A, level with Jordan who booked their fourth round place
on Friday.
Their near neighbours and rivals Iran made it through to the
fourth round after three goals in the opening 24 minutes set up
a 4-1 victory over an experimental Indonesian side in Jakarta.
Iran's passage from Group E was secured when 2022 World Cup
hosts Qatar were held to a goalless draw by gulf rivals Bahrain
at the air-conditioned Al Sadd Stadium in Doha.
