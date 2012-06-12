June 12 Japan and Australia played out a
pulsating 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday
although the match showcasing the best of Asian soccer was
marred by some bizarre officiating with both sides finishing a
man short.
Elsewhere, there was little drama in Goyang as South Korea
barely broke sweat to ease as expected to a 3-0 win over
Lebanon, while Oman and Qatar held firm to claim draws against
former Asian champions Iraq and Iran respectively.
All eyes were on Brisbane earlier in the day where Australia
were hosting Japan in the first clash between the two best sides
in the continent since the Blue Samurai prevailed in extra time
to win the Asian Cup final last year.
Japan had impressed in racking up two big home wins in their
opening fourth round matches, but it was the Socceroos ageing
squad that caused problems early on with some direct play before
the visitors found their skilful feet in the second half.
The momentum heavily switched in Japan's favour on the hour
mark after a daft decision by referee Khalil Al Ghamdi, who
harshly sent off Australia substitute Mark Milligan.
"How could he give a red card for that? It was beyond my
comprehension," Australia coach Holger Osieck said of the
dismissal after Milligan collided with a Japanese defender
whilst trying to connect with a cross.
After buzzing around the Australian penalty area in a period
of sustained pressure following the dismissal, Japan finally
took the lead after a neat move by playmaker Keisuke Honda set
up Yuzo Kurihara.
Al Ghamdi, however, was back in the centre of the action
minutes later when he awarded a soft penalty to Australia after
an off the ball incident at a corner, much to the surprise of
both sides.
Luke Wilkshire smashed home the penalty and both sides came
close to snatching a winner before Al Ghamdi sent off goalscorer
Kurihara for another soft yellow card late on.
FIFA vice-president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein had already
criticised the officiating seen so far in the opening Asian
qualifiers and the performance of the Saudi official, who blew
for fulltime as Honda lined up a free-kick at the Australian
goal, will surely have irked him further.
It was a far quieter evening for Japanese official Masaaki
Toma in South Korea as the home side avoiding another shock loss
to Lebanon by recording a comprehensive victory.
Coveted midfielder Kim Bo-kyung scored twice as the Koreans
eased past the lowest ranked side left in Asian qualifying.
"Like I said many times before, we're not able to compare
ourselves to the Koreans - they are far ahead of us," Lebanon
coach Theo Bucker said.
The Koreans will face much sterner tests later in the year
away to Iran and Uzbekistan when World Cup qualifying in Asia
resumes in September.
The trip to Tehran will be particularly taxing as Qatar
found out on Tuesday. The 2022 World Cup hosts escaped, however,
with a 0-0 draw much to the frustration of 100,000 home fans.
The Qataris showed little attacking initiative and resorted
to time wasting for long spells in the second half as they
claimed a point to leave the race to finish behind the Koreans
wide open after the opening fourth round matches.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)