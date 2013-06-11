* Australia and Iran claim 4-0 wins

* South Korea almost qualified after edging Uzbeks

* Japan sign off with win

By Patrick Johnston

June 11 After a number of upsets, normal service resumed in Asian World Cup qualifying on Tuesday with Australia, South Korea and Iran securing key victories which left them on the verge of joining Japan in reaching Brazil.

The quartet were the top seeds when the draw for the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers was made last year in Malaysia but all have suffered shock losses along the way that had left their participation in another finals in doubt.

Japan became the first side to book a place last week with a point against a stubborn, defensively-minded Australia but the same Socceroos starting XI showed their attacking abilities in Melbourne on Tuesday to rout Jordan 4-0 and move into second in Group B.

Mark Bresciano gave the home side an early lead and, after a slight mid-game wobble, Australia added three more in the second period with the lively Robbie Kruse proving a thorn in the side of the West Asians, who had upset the opposition 2-1 earlier in the campaign.

Victory for Australia in their final match in Sydney next week against Iraq, whose campaign ended with a 1-0 loss at home to Japan on Tuesday, would guarantee a third consecutive finals appearance for the Socceroos.

"We had a good game today, we made a big step forward but we haven't crossed the finish line," Australia coach Holger Osieck told reporters.

"It's a fact - and I made it perfectly clear in the dressing room to the players - that the preparation for next Tuesday has started already."

Jordan's hopes of claiming the second and final automatic qualifying berth all but ended in the defeat with their minus 10 goal difference making it almost impossible to overhaul Australia.

They host third-placed Oman, who are only a point behind the Socceroos, in their final match on Tuesday where victory can book a playoff berth with a side from Group A to decide which Asian side will face a South American team over two legs for another World Cup place.

Uzbekistan currently hold third place in Group A after they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to South Korea in Seoul which allowed Iran to leapfrog them into second with a 4-0 thrashing of Lebanon.

GREATEST ROADBLOCK

An own goal by Akmal Shorakhmedov just before halftime handed the Koreans victory in a match they probably did just enough to win and put them within touching distance of an eighth successive finals appearance.

The Koreans host Iran in their final match and the home side's strong goal difference means they are likely to qualify even if they lose in Ulsan on Tuesday.

"Tonight's match was the greatest roadblock in our way to the World Cup and we managed to overcome it," South Korea coach Choi Kang-hee told reporters.

Choi, brought in to replace Choi Kwang-rae who was sacked after a shock defeat by Lebanon in an earlier round, said he was keen for victory in their final match after being 'badly treated' in Tehran last year.

That gives the Uzbeks hope of reaching a first World Cup with the Central Asians ending their campaign at home to Qatar on Tuesday. They need to win that match and hope Korea can beat Iran in order to reach Brazil.

"I really think Korea will win against Iran on June 18 and we will also play well against Qatar and will qualify for the World Cup," Uzbekistan coach Mirjalol Kasimov confidently predicted.

But the Uzbeks, like Iran, have found goals hard to come by in this campaign and Carlos Queiroz's side, who impressed against a disjointed Lebanese outfit, will be favourites to grab a draw in Korea which should be enough to seal a fourth World Cup appearance.

But for now, only Japan can truly rest easy after they ended their campaign with a 1-0 win over Iraq in the searing heat of Doha after soaking up the pressure to strike in the final minutes to demonstrate why they are Asian champions.

"We haven't completely overpowered Asia yet," goalscorer Shinji Okazaki was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency. "We have a year left (until the World Cup) and have to show our strength." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Sonia Oxley)