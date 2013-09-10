Sept 10 Jordan won a dramatic penalty shootout against Uzbekistan on Tuesday to inch closer to a maiden World Cup finals appearance in Brazil next year.

Jordan won the shootout 9-8 after the second leg of their Asia zone playoff had ended 1-1 and 2-2 on aggregate at Tashkent's Pakhtakor Stadium.

Hossam Hassan's team now go through to another playoff in November against the fifth-placed South American side, currently Uruguay, for a World Cup berth.

Anzur Ismailov put the hosts ahead early in the match, slotting home after Jordan goalkeeper Amer Sabbah had saved Server Djeparov's freekick from just outside the box.

Saeed Al Murjan equalised for Jordan with a spectacular 25-metre half-volley just before halftime.

Australia, Iran, Japan and South Korea have already booked the four automatic berths from Asia for the 2014 finals. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Toby Davis)