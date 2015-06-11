June 11 Tiny Guam beat Turkmenistan 1-0 to record their first ever World Cup qualifying victory as the second round campaign begun in Asia on Thursday.

Hosting their first ever World Cup match, the island nation in the North Pacific Ocean were gifted the only goal on the artificial turf at the National Training Centre after Serdar Annaorazov turned into his own net in the 14th minute.

The Turkmenistan player was credited with the final touch after the visitors allowed Ryan Guy's long throw to bounce in their penalty area and cause havoc.

Guam, a U.S. territory of less than 200,000 people that was beaten 16-0 by Tajikistan in their last World Cup match in 2000, went top of Group D with the historic win and have the chance to add a second when they host India on Tuesday.

India host Oman in Bangalore later on Thursday in one of 13 other ties taking place across the continent.

Former World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia welcome Palestine in Group A, while 1982 finalists Kuwait travel to Lebanon, 2022 hosts Qatar are in Male to play the Maldives and Yemen take on North Korea in Doha.

The second round of Asian World Cup action also doubles as qualification for the 2019 Asian Cup. Only the eight group winners in the 39-team stage are guaranteed a place in the next round. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)